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TRON Inc. Expands TRX Treasury Holdings as TRX Price Outlook Draws Attention
By Mishal Ali,4 days ago
Tron Inc. (NASDAQ: TRON) acquired another 159,606 TRX tokens at an average price of $0.3133, increasing its total treasury holdings to more than 723.5 million TRX. The purchase reflects the company’s continued accumulation strategy to enhance long-term shareholder value. However, the TRX price faces short-term selling pressure near $0.31. Crypto analyst Crypto With Gopal has identified a bearish pennant on the 1-hour chart, warning that a breakdown could expose the token to $0.3050.