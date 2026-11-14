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Jaxson Thompson's halfcourt buzzer-beater lifts Rice in OT
4 days ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) Jaxson Thompson scored 32 points, including a game-winning shot from beyond halfcourt as Rice took down Stephen F. Austin 81-78 in overtime on Saturday. Thompson had five assists for the Owls (2-2). Jimmy Oladokun Jr. scored 14 points and added nine rebounds. Carmelo Adkins shot 4 for 12 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 2 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.