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Our CrowdHealth review: what a year off the marketplace cost a Raleigh family
By Caroline Makepeace,2 days ago
Craig was sitting in the car with what we thought was a dislocated shoulder (it turned out to be broken) when I ran into urgent care and asked if they could help him. They said no, he needed a hospital. WakeMed was right across the road, so I asked if we could just go over there. Then they asked about our insurance, and they told me he wouldn’t be seen there. We had to go to a hospital our plan covered.