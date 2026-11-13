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Retirees Are Finding Their People On Morning Conservancy Walks With Lake Mendota Views At This Wisconsin Retirement Community Near Madison
11 days ago
Some friendships start at a mailbox, and some start on a morning trail with Lake Mendota in view. Just north of Madison, a small retirement community has become a place where people trade big yards and endless chores for busy social calendars. One mother who moved here found her social...
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