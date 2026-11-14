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Women's Cross Country Finishes Second at Metro Region Championship
By Sean Lee,4 days ago
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The TCNJ women's cross country team took to the course at the Metro Region Championship on Saturday, finishing runners-up in the race. Teagan Walker paced her squad with a fourth-place run, posting a time of 22:06.6. The top seven student-athletes from each region who are not a part of a qualifying team are selected to compete in the national meet, so the sophomore is poised to represent the Lions at nationals next Saturday.