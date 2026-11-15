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Three Tied After Day One of the 18th PKBGT Invitational
4 days ago
Wilmington, NC– The Peggy Kirk Bell Girls Golf Tour returned to the Country Club of Landfall for the eighteenth playing of the PKBGT Invitational. Play began today on the Dye Course at the Country Club of Landfall at 8:30 AM. As players started battling the difficult, firm Pete Dye greens, the wind picked up adding another challenge to the chilly conditions the Invitational competitors faced.