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FINAL – Kings 2, Flames 3 – Clarke, Byfield, Laviolette
By Zach Dooley,5 days ago
The LA Kings concluded a seven-game homestand with a record of 2-5-0, following a 3-2 loss on Saturday evening against the Calgary Flames at Crypto.com Arena. After neither team hit the back of the net during the first period, Calgary opened the scoring 2:13 into the middle stanza. Kings defenseman Cody Ceci turned the puck over in the neutral zone, with the Flames attacking quickly in the other direction, creating a 2-on-1 rush. Forward Yegor Sharangovich fed forward Morgan Frost through the slot, with Frost burying his fifth goal of the season to put the visitors ahead 1-0.