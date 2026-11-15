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Skip The Fancy Decor And Head Straight To This Ohio Seafood Restaurant That’s Worth Every Mile
By Jackson Taylor,4 days ago
Not every great restaurant announces itself with a dramatic entrance, and Brennan’s Fish House in Grand River, Ohio has absolutely no interest in doing so. What it does instead is serve some of the most satisfying seafood in the entire state, quietly and consistently, to anyone willing to make the trip out to Lake County.
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