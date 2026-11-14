undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Women's Hockey Drops Series At RIT
2 days ago
The Lindenwood Women's Hockey team (6-12-0, 3-9-0 AHA) was swept in the series finale against RIT (5-11-0, 5-3-0 AHA) on Saturday afternoon by a final score of 5-1. The Tigers found the back of the net twice in the opening frame with goals coming from Eryka DeRocha and Laura Dyke at the 7:45 and 11:29 marks. Despite giving up two goals early on, Lindenwood had three quality scoring chances in the first 20 minutes of play. Following the first goal of the game,Renee Ng received a pass in the neutral zone from Paige Cline midway through the period after RIT turned the puck over. Ng skated through the Tigers' defensive zone and fired a shot from the right circle, but the Tiger defenseman was in the right position and blocked Ng's attempt.