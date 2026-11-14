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BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $1,500 in bonus bets for Indiana-USC, Week 11 college football betting
By Brandon Gustafson,2 days ago
New users can claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,000 back in bonus bets over 10 days. The state you live in determines which offer is available to you. There are several games with playoff implications set for Saturday, including Indiana hosting USC in the Big Ten and unbeaten Utah visiting Arizona in the Big 12. Sign up here to bet on Saturday's college football games using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: