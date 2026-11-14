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BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $1,500 bonus bets for LSU vs. Texas, Saturday college football
By Chinmay Vaidya,4 days ago
College football fans can claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their Week 11 qualifying wager loses, $150 in bonus bets if their first Week 11 bet wins or up to $1,000 in bonus bets over 10 days. The offer you are eligible for depends on your state of residence. Saturday's college football slate features continues with games like LSU vs. Texas and Arizona vs. Utah. Sign up to wager on Saturdday's top games here with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: