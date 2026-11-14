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Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250: Get $250 in bonus bets for Texas-LSU, Saturday college football
By Chinmay Vaidya,13 days ago
The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 gives new users $250 in bonus bets in the form of bet resets. College football continues on Saturday with games like Michigan vs. Oregon and Texas vs. LSU. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 here and get your bonuses:. Caesars Sportsbook promo...