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Best of College Football: Week 10
By Braden DeSumma,12 days ago
This game starts off the season circled for obvious reasons, but after how well these two teams have played this season anyone with a calendar probably highlighted and drew some arrows just so they remembered. This was one of the most highly anticipated Holy Wars ever, with both teams standing within the top 10. The first half on its own lived up to expectations, with three turnovers between both teams. On the scoreboard Utah jumped out to a 14-0 lead, but at halftime trailed 20-14. So, after the comeback, how did BYU lose? Bear Bachmeier. The QB has been incredible this season, but on Saturday he completely lost the Cougars this game. BYU’s first drive of the half ended in an interception, which luckily didn’t result in any points because of a missed field goal. Then after two Utah touchdowns, BYU had the ball with under 5 to go and a chance to tie. You can probably guess what happened, but the defense held firm and gave Bachmeier another shot. The offense started off with favorable position just outside their side of the field, crossing the 50 after a few Walker Lyons receptions. But with the clock running and no timeouts , BYU made the strange decision to run the ball, wasting time. Now with only 13 seconds to go 40 yards, Bachmeier was forced to play hero ball and was intercepted for the fourth time on the day to clinch the win for Utah.