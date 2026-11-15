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Texas Democrats notch historic wins as Gina Hinojosa defeats Greg Abbott
By Natasha Weber,5 days ago
On a warm November evening in Austin, the usual confidence of Republican victory parties gave way to a quieter kind of counting. Screens glowed in living rooms from El Paso to Beaumont as Texans tried to decide whether a generation of one party rule was bending or merely being tested. The phrase Texas election 2026 moved from campaign mailers into kitchen arguments, church parking lots, and group texts that would not stop buzzing. For a state that has treated statewide Democratic hopes as a recurring mirage, the night felt less like a sequel and more like a referendum on who gets to define the future.
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