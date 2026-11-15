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China confirms discussions are underway on a historic Xi-Trump-Putin meeting
By Chris F. Weber,5 days ago
In the space of a few careful sentences, Chinese officials have acknowledged that talks are underway about something that would have seemed improbable even a short time ago: a Xi Trump Putin meeting. The confirmation did not come with a date, a city, or a promise. It came the way Beijing often speaks when it wants the world to notice without locking itself in. For readers who remember Cold War summits and later eras of staged handshakes, the prospect raises an old question in a new form. Can three leaders who distrust one another sit in the same room and change the temperature of a dangerous decade, or will the photograph outrun the substance?