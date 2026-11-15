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AI stocks halt their brutal, worldwide sell-off as Wall Street trims its loss for the week
By Natasha Weber,5 days ago
By late Friday the trading floor had lost the brittle edge it carried all week. Screens that had bled red for days began to fill with modest green, and the talk shifted from damage control to whether the worst of the slide was done. In that quieter hour, AI stocks rebound became the phrase that captured a session Wall Street had been waiting for, as buyers returned to names tied to chips, cloud computing, and the vast buildout of computing power.