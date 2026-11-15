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2026 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 15
By Archive,5 days ago
I like to think of this as the Bon Jovi prompt day. Because after today, we'll be halfway there (livin' on a prayer). For today’s prompt, take the phrase "(blank) End," replace the blanks with a new word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles might include: "Dead End," "Until the Very End," "A Poem Before the End," and/or "Halfway to the End." I'll also accept variants that use -end at the end of another word with examples like: "And Now We'll Descend," "All the Light Will Bend," "Fences We Can Mend," and/or "A Castle to Defend."