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Wrestling Sweeps All Three Duals At Princeton Quad
12 days ago
Princeton proved to be inhospitable hosts, sweeping through Duke (41-3), Ohio (32-12) and Chattanooga (29-7) to open its 2026-27 dual meet season in fine fashion. The Tigers secured bonus points in 14-of-30 matches, led by Matthew Martino who had bonus points in all three bouts with a pin, tech fall and major decision as well as Mark Effendian who had two tech falls and a win via forfeit. Marc-Anthony McGowan (pin and tech fall), Ethan Rivera (two tech falls) also had multiple bonus-point wins.