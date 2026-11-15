San Antonio’s best chance for rain this weekend comes between 6 and 11 a.m. Sunday, when thunderstorms could bring brief downpours, lightning and gusty winds. The National Weather Service says a few storms could turn severe southeast of the city across the Coastal Plains. A cold front follows Sunday afternoon, bringing a windy evening and a chilly start to the workweek.

Rain chances in the San Antonio metro area are near 70 percent during that morning stretch. Anyone heading out early could see light rain for much of the drive, then run into a heavier downpour under a thunderstorm. Rainfall totals will vary depending on where those storms develop. Forecasters expect little in the way of widespread flooding.

A front stretching from Kerr County in the Hill Country to Lavaca County east of San Antonio helps explain why forecasters are watching the Coastal Plains. That boundary is expected to move northeast as a warm front Sunday, giving thunderstorms a place to develop. The weather service puts the chance of a severe storm in that area low.