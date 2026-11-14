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George MacIntyre injury update: Tennessee QB got 'twisted up' vs Texas A&M
By Kevin Skiver and John Leuzzi, USA TODAY,4 days ago
Quarterback has been a pain position for Tennessee football this year, in the sense that those playing it have experienced a lot of pain. Faizon Brandon, the Volunteers' QB to start the year before George MacIntyre eventually took over, came in for MacIntyre in the second half of Tennessee's game against Texas A&M on Saturday, Nov. 14. MacIntyre is nursing a knee injury suffered earlier in the quarter.