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Good Morning America Full Broadcast — Saturday, November 14, 2026
2 days ago
FAA issues rare nationwide ground stop over communication issues; Brooklyn building collapse survivors and relatives demand accountability; Marilyn Hampton was a beloved custodian for the Aubrey Independent School District outside Dallas, Texas. She was surprised with a school named in her honor, Marilyn Hampton Elementary School; Sixteen-year-old Skylar, a pediatric cancer patient, got an extra surprise from New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye while spending a day baking with Ann Michael Maye; New York Times bestselling author Mary Beth Keane is here to talk about her latest novel, which has been named Barnes & Noble's Book of the Year and "GMA's" Book Club pick for November; and more on ABC’s Good Morning America.