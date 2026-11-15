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LNY TNZ And Lady Faith Reunite For Halloween-Inspired Single “Escape” On Basscon Records
By Press Release,4 days ago
Netherlands-based DJ and producer LNY TNZ and Los Angeles-based DJ and producer Lady Faith join forces once again on “Escape,” a new single arriving via Basscon Records. Inspired by the darker atmosphere of Halloween, the high-energy collaboration follows the pair’s back-to-back performance at Escape Psycho Circus, where the track received its exclusive world premiere.