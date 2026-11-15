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Arch Manning stats vs LSU: How Longhorns QB performed in comeback win vs Tigers
By John Leuzzi, USA TODAY NETWORK,5 days ago
Arch Manning delivered one of his best road performances of the season last week, rallying Texas to a gutsy road win at Missouri. A week later, he nearly looked like he couldn't recapture that form. If anything, his performance slightly resembled the rough two-game stretch in mid-October that ended with losses to Oklahoma and Florida.