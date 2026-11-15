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‘Just embarrassing’: Kansas rolls West Virginia, 37-14
By Spencer Ripchik,4 days ago
MORGANTOWN -- In a must-win and winnable game on paper, West Virginia football didn't want any part of Kansas on Saturday afternoon. The three-win Jayhawks rolled the Mountaineers in every facet of the game to embarrass WVU at home 37-14. This was Kansas' second Power Four and Big 12 win on the season and fourth win total at 4-6. WVU has lost back-to-back games and is 5-5 overall, 2-5 in the conference. The Mountaineers are still a win away from a bowl game with two games left.