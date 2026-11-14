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Quincy Opens Season's Win Column with Victory Over Cedarville
4 days ago
PEPPER PIKE, Ohio — The Quincy University women's basketball team picked up its first win of the 2026-27 season Saturday afternoon, defeating Cedarville 77-53 in the second game of the GLVC/G-MAC Crossover at Jane and Lee Seidman Gymnasium. The Hawks improved to 1-1 on the season, while Cedarville suffered its first loss and moved to 2-1. Quincy established control early and maintained its advantage throughout the contest, leading by as many as 26 points. The victory also marked the Hawks' third consecutive win over Cedarville in the last three seasons.