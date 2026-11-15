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Niagara Health Foundation’s Celebration of Lights Returns to Illuminate Hope, Healing and Recovery
5 days ago
The Niagara Health Foundation is proud to launch the 2026 Celebration of Lights campaign, inviting residents across Niagara to honour loved ones, celebrate recovery, recognize caregivers and support exceptional healthcare throughout the holiday season. For more than two decades, Celebration of Lights has given Niagara residents a meaningful way to...