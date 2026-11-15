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Aaron Torres and Jason Martin are amazed at how bad Texas and LSU are
4 days ago
Aaron and Jason suffered through 6 interceptions in the Texas/LSU game before Arch Manning finally outlasted Sam Leavitt with a TD pass with 3 seconds left as we watched the ending in real time. He threw the game-winning TD pass, but Arch was embarrassing to watch. Somehow not as bad as LSU QB Sam Leavitt though! The guys make the case for Lane Kiffin and Lincoln Riley being in similar situations with subpar QBs making them look bad ... In the second hour, we talk to fellow FSR host Bernie Fratto about the debacle that is Michigan Football, we breakdown the best of the NFL trade deadline with several players making debuts with their new teams tomorrow, then finish the show with our weekly segment “I Don’t Wanna Overreact, But …”