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14 performers star in an ‘Almost, Maine’ companion piece
By Writers & Photographers,12 days ago
2004 was a banner year for playwright and actor John Cariani. After being nominated for his role as Motel the Tailor in Fiddler on the Roof, Cariani went on to write Almost, Maine. His play, which premiered at Portland Stage Company, made it to off-Broadway in 2006. Cariani appeared in television series including Law and Order and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel among other very popular and successful shows.