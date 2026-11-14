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Novel on Ethiopian Jews commendably avoids sentimentality
By Writers & Photographers,12 days ago
Memories of Things to Come: The Exodus of the Ethiopian Jews by Claire Frieze; Carmel Press (c) 2025; ISBN: 9781067-530006; 372 pages. I finished Claire Frieze’s Memories of Things to Come: The Exodus of the Ethiopian Jews last week, and the book has not left me. It is not the kind of novel that lets you close the covers and return, undisturbed, to the rest of the evening.