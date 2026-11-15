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DOPING: German ARD television doping investigative team says as many as 10 million children worldwide are impacted by doping
By Rich Perelman,5 days ago
★ The Sports Examiner: Chronicling the key competitive, economic and political forces shaping elite sport and the Olympic Movement.★. ★ To get the daily Sports Examiner Recap by e-mail: sign up here! ★. ≡ 10 MILLION KIDS DOPED? ≡. “It is a figure that, for the first time, reveals the...