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Hovia Wallpaper: 2,500+ Made-to-Measure Designs Printed to Order
13 days ago
Fancy florals, etched jungle motifs, bold abstracts, Art Deco and laid-back Boho prints all share one idea: modern design belongs on traditional wallpaper. Each roll is printed fresh to order and made to measure for your room, so nothing sits in a warehouse and unnecessary waste stays low. A roll calculator turns your wall dimensions into the exact number of rolls. Fresh designs arrive every month. Want something one of a kind? Colors, layouts and fully bespoke creations can all be shaped with the design team until the pattern feels like yours. Step-by-step installation guides keep hanging simple for anyone up for a little DIY. Standard paper suits most spaces, and murals also come in removable Peel & Stick or commercial-friendly Pro; Hovia.com.