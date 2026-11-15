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In 1974, Cher Wore a Dress So Daring It Changed Red Carpet Fashion Forever — 52 Years Later, Everyone Is Still Copying Her
By Anna Maria Giano,4 days ago
Sheer gowns ruled the steps of the Metropolitan Museum this May, yet one guest had been perfecting the look for over half a century. Cher, who returned to the Met Gala at 79 after an 11-year break, practically invented the red carpet naked dress. This year’s crop of see-through gowns...