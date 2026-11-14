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Brand Echh: KNIGHTS ON BROADWAY #1
By Editorial Simulation,4 days ago
By the time a short while later that KNIGHTS ON BROADWAY #1 was launched, the bloom was already off the rose at Broadway Comics, Jim Shooter’s latest and last attempt to start up another successful comic book publishing company. Jim had been ousted from first Marvel and then Valiant, and his attempt to build Defiant was besieged from all sides. When that venture ran out of capital, Shooter managed to secure an agreement with Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video operation to finance a new line of comics. But in 1996 when these new releases were coming out, the comic book market was in a sharp retraction, and companies and stores were going out of business left and right–the speculator boom that had brough tons of money into the hobby having burst as buyers moved to flip their sure-to-be-valuable purchases and found no takers for them. The bottom dropped out almost overnight, and in the cascade of crashing sales trends, there was little room for a new outfit to make a splash. As much as anything, this is why Broadway Comics is virtually forgotten today.