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BHOC: AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #197
By Editorial Simulation,4 days ago
I was very much interested in what was going on in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN at this point–primarily because I didn’t even question the validity of the death of Aunt May two issues before. It seemed like a shocking turn of events to me, but one that was entirely plausible given her age and relatively infirm condition. So I wanted to see what was going to happen next. I can remember both myself and my friend David Steckel being especially all-in on this storyline–especially since we were just savvy enough to realize that issue #200 was right around the corner. To us, FANTASTIC FOUR #200 had been a momentous comic book (one that we couldn’t even lay hands on when it first came out but had to locate in back issue boxes afterwards) and so we expected that the same would be true for AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #200. The fact that the primary creative team was the same added even more certainty to the scenario.