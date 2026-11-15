undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Haaland responds sarcastically to Manchester City accusations and clarifies his stance on leaving
By Hussein Hamdy,5 days ago
According to the British newspaper "The Sun", Haaland made his remarks after Norway's 3-1 win over Wales in the UEFA Nations League. The striker found the net in that victory before facing questions about the charges hanging over Manchester City. Fresh from celebrating under coach Craig Bellamy, Haaland was pressed...