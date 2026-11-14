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John Summit’s CTRL ESCAPE tour takes on Washington, D.C.
By Alina Mylov,12 days ago
Halloween night in Washington D.C., took a life of its own as thousands of fans filled Capital One Arena, trading trick-or-treating for flashing lights, booming bass and two hours of nonstop dancing. On Oct. 31, internationally recognized DJ John Summit transformed the arena into an elaborate Halloween spectacle, delivering a performance that went far beyond the music. From unexpected stage appearances to a crowd that never seemed to run out of energy, Summit made sure Halloween ended on a high note.