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Three Falcons Earn All-Region Honors, Men Make Program History
2 days ago
NORTHFIELD, Minn. – The UW-River Falls men's and women's cross country teams competed at the 2026 NCAA Division III North Region Championships on Saturday, Nov. 14, hosted by St. Olaf College. The Falcon men made program history with two runners earning All-Region honors in the same season for the first time, while the women were led by an All-Region performance from Laina Viere.