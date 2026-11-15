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How Anime Reimagines the Realities of Traditional Maritime Logistics and Trade Networks
By Ishraq A. Hashmi,4 days ago
The sea is more than a setting in anime. It’s a place of adventure, discovery, survival, and ambition. Ships ride the stormy seas. Traders look for new possibilities. Strategic routes become objects of competition between empires. Familiar lands are left behind to explore unknown territories. These tales are works of fiction, but many of them are rooted in maritime history.