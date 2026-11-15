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Bellevue wins Frontier title, Carroll clinches spot in NAIA National Tournament for first time since 2016
By Josh Dugan NonStop Local,5 days ago
HELENA, Mont. — The Bellevue Bruins followed a regular season Frontier title by winning the conference tournament. Bellevue defeated Carroll in four sets (22-25, 25-15, 25-15, 25-17). The Bruins already earned an automatic bid to the NAIA National Volleyball Tournament after winning the regular season crown so Carroll College...