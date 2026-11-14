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Football Falls in Tight Battle at No. 4 North Central
3 days ago
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - The Illinois Wesleyan University football team closed the regular season with a defensive battle at No. 4 North Central College Saturday, Nov. 14. The Titans (7-3, 5-3 CCIW) pulled within a field goal in the fourth quarter, but the Cardinals (9-1, 7-1 CCIW) pulled away, 20-10. The Titan defense turned in one of its best performances of the season as IWU limited NCC to 337 yards of total offense. The Green and White racked up seven tackles for loss with two sacks. Senior John Gavin (Mt. Prospect, Ill.-Prospect) racked up a career-high 16 tackles, including 1.5 for loss. Senior Joey DeMaio (Woodridge, Ill.-Lemont Township) and junior Lucas Lappin (Lake Zurich, Ill.-Lake Zurich) tacked on 13 tackles each.
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