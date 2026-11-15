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Field Hockey: Westwood defeats King Philip in Round of 8, 3-2 in O.T.
By admin,5 days ago
#7 Westwood Field Hockey pulled off the upset 3 to 2 win in overtime over #2 King Philip in their Round of 8 matchup on Saturday (Nov 14). Emma Fitzpatrick netted the game-clinching goal in O.T. to send the Wolverines to the Final 4. Westwood improves to 12-4-5 and will next take on #3 Nashoba (19-1-1) in the Semi-Finals, King Philip ends their season 16-5-0 (W-L-T). Nashoba defeated Westwood in last years Round of 8, 3 to 0.