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Women’s Volleyball Wins PAC Championship
12 days ago
HIRAM, Ohio – With a loud group of Chatham fans behind them at Price Gymnasium, the second-seeded Cougars rallied from two sets down to beat top-seeded Hiram 3-2 and win the first Presidents' Athletic Conference (PAC) championship in program history on Saturday night. Chatham Women's Volleyball (17-6) defeated the Terriers (17-10) by set scores of 12-25, 18-25, 25-17, 25-21 and 15-11, extending its program-record winning streak to 12 matches.