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AMD Has Two Big Catalysts Lined Up For 2027 — And Nvidia Should Be Watching, Says IO Fund
By Stocktwits News Desk,5 days ago
IO Fund said AMD's two strategic product launches, which is the company’s lineup of Venice server CPUs and Helios MI400-series AI accelerators, are exceeding the chipmaker’s initial expectations. The firm had highlighted AMD management's expectations for server CPU revenue to grow more than 70% in 2027, while overall...