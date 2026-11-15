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Nvidia's Jensen Huang Is 'Irreplaceable' And Worth $1 Trillion To The Story, Says Dan Ives Amid Support From Elon Musk, Gavin Baker And Others
By Stocktwits News Desk,5 days ago
Ives noted that Nvidia faces an unusually significant leadership dependency, describing Huang as potentially the most consequential executive at any company. He maintained that Huang's importance to Nvidia's AI ambitions outweighs the immediate concerns surrounding the controversy. Ives also suggested that Huang's ability to maintain relationships across the global technology...