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Ramapo Repeats as Section Champs with Freshman Heroics
4 days ago
The North 1 Group 3 boys soccer final gave us excitement and drama. Check out all the highlights and post-match reaction of Ramapo and Tenafly. With just 10 minutes remaining, Owen O’Connell broke the scoreless deadlock to put Ramapo in front 1-0. But the drama wasn’t over. With under five minutes to play, freshman Matt Ramos was called upon to defend a penalty kick after the starting goalkeeper received a yellow card. Ramos hadn’t played a minute all game, but delivered when it mattered most, making his first recorded save of the season to preserve the shutout and send Ramapo home a second straight section championship.
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