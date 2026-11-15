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'Italian football has made me mature!' – Charles De Ketelaere opens up ahead of high-stakes Italy showdown
By Alvino Hanafi,5 days ago
Belgium midfielder Charles De Ketelaere heads into Sunday's decisive UEFA Nations League fixture against Italy brimming with confidence. Having found the scoresheet alongside Kevin De Bruyne in the vital 2-1 victory over Turkey in Izmir, the Atalanta star has established himself as a key figure under Mark van Bommel. The...