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‘He could be happier’ — why is Estevao becoming Chelsea’s forgotten man?
By News Desk,4 days ago
When Estevao scored a late winner against Liverpool in his first months at chelsea he was hailed as an exciting young arrival. Twelve months on, the 19-year-old Brazilian has made only two starts this season and was unused as Chelsea exited the Carabao Cup at Anfield — a sequence that has prompted questions about his role under Xabi Alonso and renewed transfer speculation.