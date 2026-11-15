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Watch: Sportscene — All of Wednesday’s Scottish Premiership goals
By News Desk,4 days ago
BBC Sport’s Sportscene has published extended highlights of Wednesday’s Scottish Premiership programme, compiling every goal and the main match moments from six fixtures across the top flight. Contents. Key takeaways. Sportscene’s extended BBC highlights package features six Scottish Premiership matches from Wednesday. The episode compiles all goals...