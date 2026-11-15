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Chiellini’s tutelage helping Tarik Muharemovic become Leeds’ defensive ‘rock’ — could he be signing of the season?
By News Desk,4 days ago
Tarik Muharemovic, signed by Leeds United from Sassuolo in July for a reported 34.1m, has impressed fans and former players with a series of robust performances that have prompted discussion about whether he could be the Premier League’s signing of the season. Contents. Reported external interest — confirmed or...