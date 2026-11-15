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It’s a win for UCW Wrestling, as the promotion brings the ‘fury’ to its new home in Palmetto
By Jon Cerio,4 days ago
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Universal Championship Wrestling made its triumphant return to the Suncoast on Saturday in a ‘fury,’ bringing the action with its latest installment in their live event series with “Universal Fury 24.” The event emanated from the Renaissance Event Center on the campus of the Manatee School for the Arts in Palmetto.